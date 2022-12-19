Germany did not transfer the Marder BMP to Ukraine

The German Ministry of Defense reported that the German side or other countries did not transfer Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Ukraine.

According to "Welt", Germany also refused to purchase the second batch of Puma armored personnel carriers and will keep the Marder for its response forces. The Ukrainian side expected to receive the Marder in case of renewal of the Bundeswehr park.

Currently, the Bundeswehr has about 350 Pumas, but during the exercise, approximately 18 of these IFVs failed. The military admitted that the Puma has serious flaws.