The son of a former Russian diplomat was detained in Austria. He is suspected of spying for Russia

A man with Greek citizenship who is the son of a former Russian diplomat was detained in the Austrian capital Vienna. He is suspected of spying for Russia.

"Kurier" writes about it.

The man was detained back in March. Two groups of special forces participated in this, because they believed that the suspect could be armed.

During the search of his apartment, they found a bug detector and hidden cameras, a sapperʼs suit that ensures safety during demining, as well as hiding places for transmitting information.

The detainee maintained contact with diplomats and intelligence officers of various countries. Austrian mass media write that he could undergo special military training in Russia. His father, a diplomat, could also be connected to the game of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the man traveled to Moscow before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Over the past four years, he made at least 65 trips to Moscow, Minsk and Tbilisi.