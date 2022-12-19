Russia again shelled Kherson — the regional administration was hit again

On the morning of December 19, the Russian army shelled the city of Kherson, hitting the Kherson Regional Military Administration building.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

There is currently no information about the victims.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Кирило Тимошенко / Telegram

The previous bombardment of the Regional Military Administration building was on December 14 from rocket salvo systems: then two floors were damaged, and there were no victims.

In total, during the day of December 18, the Russians shelled the territory of the Kherson region 69 times — the enemy fired artillery, rocket launchers, mortars, and tanks. An educational institution, a hotel, private and apartment buildings were hit, and six people were wounded.