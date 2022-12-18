Latvia will allocate half a million euros for generators for Ukrainian state media

The government of Latvia has allocated €550,000 from the budget for diesel generators for Ukrainian state mass media. This is reported by Delfi.

The initiative to support Ukrainian mass media belongs to the Ministry of Culture of Latvia, at its request the countryʼs government allocated €559,640 from the state budget for the purchase of diesel generators under the article on unforeseen expenses.

Funds for purchasing diesel generators will be transferred to the Public Electronic Media Council (SEPLP).