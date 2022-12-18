The President of the European Parliament called for Ukraine to receive more weapons

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, called for additional financial and military support to Ukraine against Russian aggression.

This is reported by Deutsche Welle.

"This war must be stopped urgently. And Ukraine must win this war. This means more weapons for Ukraine, more financial and humanitarian aid, more practical solidarity and more sanctions against Russia," Metsola said.

She also said that she is "proud of the support that the European Union has offered to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, but, in her opinion, the EU could "do even more.

The head of the European Parliament also supported the creation of a special tribunal to investigate war crimes committed by the occupiers in Ukraine.