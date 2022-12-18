The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed almost 600 more Russian occupiers in a day

The armed forces of Ukraine destroyed another 590 Russian occupiers during the day — in total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 98,280 soldiers.
This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army as of December 18.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 2,987 tanks (+2 over the past day);
- 5,963 armored combat vehicles (+5);
- 1,948 artillery systems (+1);
- 410 rocket launcher systems (no changes);
- 211 air defense means;
- 281 aircraft;
- 264 helicopters;
- 1,649 drones (+1);
- 653 cruise missiles;
- 16 ships/boats;
- 4,579 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+2);
- 174 units of special equipment.