Russia fired 98 missiles at Ukraine in a day. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the attack of the occupiers in 12 directions

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of more than twenty settlements. In particular, these are Ploschanka, Chervonopivka, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Bakhmut, Opytne, Zelenopillya, Andriivka, Maryinka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russian invaders launched a massive missile attack on the civil and energy infrastructure of our country. In total, the enemy fired 98 rockets and launched more than 65 attacks from multiple rocket systems.

The threat of air and missile strikes by the enemy on critical infrastructure facilities remains throughout the territory of Ukraine.