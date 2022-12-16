Japan wants to double its defense budget because of a possible conflict with China. This will be the highest growth since World War II

The Japanese government has adopted a plan to build up its own army for the next 5 years by $320 billion. Under this plan, defense spending will double.

The Guardian writes about it.

The plan doubles defense spending to about 2 percent of GDP a year, against Japanʼs spending cap of 1 percent of GDP in place since 1976.

Consequently, the budget of the Ministry of Defense will increase to approximately one-tenth of all Japanese government spending and make the country the third largest defense spender in the world after the United States and China.

Japan plans to use this money to produce missiles capable of reaching China when it attacks Taiwan. Most of the defense orders will go to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which will produce ballistic missiles and fighter jets.