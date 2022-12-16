“Ukrzaliznytsia” did not cancel any flights. 17 trains are delayed on the way

As a result of the morning rocket attack, 17 Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) trains are on their way with a delay. We are talking about a delay of more than 30 minutes.

The press service of the UZ clarified which trains are delayed:

No. 45/46 Uzhhorod — Kharkiv +1:46;

No. 111/112 Kyiv — Izyum +1:40;

No. 149/150 Chernivtsi — Poltava-Pivdenna +1:20;

No. 31/32 Przemyśl — Zaporizhzhia +1:18;

No. 21/22 Truskavets — Kharkiv +1:17;

No. 707/708 Kyiv — Chernihiv +1:17;

No. 15/16 Rakhiv — Kharkiv +1:15;

No. 93/94 Chelm — Kharkiv +1:15;

No. 131/132 Dnipro — Lviv +1:13;

No. 119/120 Lviv — Zaporizhzhia-1 +1:11;

No. 721/722 Kyiv — Kharkiv +1:10;

No. 731/732 Kyiv — Dnipro +1:07;

No. 725/726 Kharkiv — Kyiv +1:07;

No. 715/716 Przemyśl — Kyiv +1:01.

On the Odesa, Prydniprovsk and South railways, suburban trains that are already on the way will continue to follow diesel locomotives with delays of up to two hours.

The Kyiv ring train continues to run with delays due to power outages in several parts of the capital, but traffic continues across both bridges.

Railway officials indicate that no long-distance train has been cancelled, and if a passenger misses a flight due to an air alert, he can catch the next train with the same ticket.