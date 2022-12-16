There are hits on infrastructure facilities in the Korosten community. The mayor warned about a long blackout

A Russian missile hit the territory of the Korosten community (Zhytomyr region). There is no power supply.

The Mayor of Korosten Volodymyr Moskalenko reported this in his address.

"On the territory of our community, a Russian missile was hit, and now all power grids are disconnected... We must be prepared for the fact that there will be no electricity for a long time. I remind you that we have "Points of Invincibility", where you need to turn, there you can charge your phones and decide the most important questions. I will still inform you about the situation that has developed in us, but now I suggest that we do not panic, but consciously wait for the positive changes that will occur in our community," Volodymyr Moskalenko noted.