Russian troops killed seven civilians in Donetsk region during the past day. The same number of people were wounded.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On December 15, it became known about seven civilians of the Donetsk region who were killed by the Russians: two in Bakhmut, two in New York, one in Chasiv Yar, one in Bila Hora, and one in Rozdolivka." the message says.

According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, 7 more people were wounded.