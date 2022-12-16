Russian shelling killed four people in Kherson region over the past day

During the day of December 15, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson region 30 times, using artillery, rocket launchers, and mortars.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevich.

The enemy once again attacked the residential quarters of Kherson. Critical infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, route transport, points of medical aid and delivery of humanitarian aid were targeted.

As a result of the Russian shelling, four people were killed, nine residents of Kherson region were wounded of varying degrees of severity.