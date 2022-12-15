Bosnia and Herzegovina became a candidate for joining the European Union

The leaders of the member states of the European Union granted Bosnia and Herzegovina the status of a candidate for joining the EU.

This is stated in the decision of the summit, which was made public by the spokesman of the head of the European Council, Charles Michel Barend Leits, reports " European Truth ".

Bosnia and Herzegovina applied for EU membership back in February 2016. Since 2003, the country has had the status of a "potential candidate" for joining the European Union.

In December of this year, the Council of the EU recommended granting Bosnia and Herzegovina the status of a candidate for the EU with conditions. The country should implement the steps outlined in the October 2022 European Commission recommendations on strengthening the rule of law, fighting corruption and organized crime, managing migration and fundamental rights.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is divided into two entities, the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska and the Muslim-Croat Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. They often clash over various issues, from the size of the armed forces to the budget and land reform.