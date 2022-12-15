Russia fired again at the DTEK energy facility, it was disconnected from the energy system

Russia fired again at the DTEK energy facility, and it was disconnected from the power system.

The company announced this in the evening of December 15.

There were no injuries, but the equipment was seriously damaged. Currently, the enterprise has been completely disconnected from the power system, which has led to the limitation of heat supply in the region. After the shelling, the energy industry quickly started liquidating the consequences.

It is not yet known in which area the shelling took place and which object it is about.