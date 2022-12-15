Russia fired again at the DTEK energy facility, it was disconnected from the energy system

Russia fired again at the DTEK energy facility, and it was disconnected from the power system.
The company announced this in the evening of December 15.
There were no injuries, but the equipment was seriously damaged. Currently, the enterprise has been completely disconnected from the power system, which has led to the limitation of heat supply in the region. After the shelling, the energy industry quickly started liquidating the consequences.
It is not yet known in which area the shelling took place and which object it is about.
- Russian troops systematically attack critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. Currently, 40-50% of the energy infrastructure is seriously damaged. In this connection, both emergency and stabilizing power outages continue.
- Almost all hydroelectric and thermal power plants in Ukraine suffered one or another damage after massive missile attacks. However, with each new shelling, Ukrainian air defense shoots down more and more missiles.