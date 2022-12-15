Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi: The Ukrainian army is preparing for a new military operation

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the Ukrainian army is preparing for a new military operation. But it has limited resources for this.

He told about this in an interview with The Economist.

"With these resources, I cannot do new major operations, although we are currently working on one of them. It is already on its way, but you donʼt see it yet," Zaluzhnyi noted.

He said that the Ukrainian army is in dire need of ammunition, but it is limited not only in the Ukrainian army, but also in the Western allies. Besides, they are very expensive.

Therefore, the future operation will not require many shells.