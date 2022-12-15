General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: Ukrainian military advanced 1.5 km in the area of the village of Dibrova in Luhansk region

The Ukrainian army was able to advance 1.5 km in the area of the village of Dibrova (Luhansk region). It is located west of the city of Kreminna.

This was reported at the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

He also stated that the Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of Ukrainians in the area of the village of Verkhnokamyanske (Donetsk region) in order to bypass the village of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and push out the Ukrainian Defense Forces from there.

According to Hromov, the successes of the Ukrainian army forced the Russian General Staff to change its plans for the war in Ukraine.

"In the near future, the enemyʼs main efforts will be focused on the strategic task of establishing full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," he emphasized.