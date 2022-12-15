The MiG-31K “Kindzhal” carriers and the A-50 aircraft were returned to Belarus

MiG-31K "Kindzhal" missile carriers and A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft have arrived in Belarus.

This was reported at the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff Oleksiy Hromov.

According to him, the Russians continue to transfer weapons and military equipment to Belarus — this week, the enemy transferred MiG-31K fighters, which can carry hypersonic dagger missiles, as well as an A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft to the airfield in Machulyshchi.

"This indicates the increasing ability of the aggressor to carry out airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine," Hromov added.

At the same time, on the territory of Belarus there is not yet the necessary number of Russian aircraft for conducting ground offensive operations.