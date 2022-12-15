In Ukraine, 15 "L/DPR" militants were sentenced to 15 years behind bars. These people fought against Ukraine in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Donetsk directions and looted local elevators.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The court proved that after February 24, 2022, men who lived in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions voluntarily joined Russian armed groups. Among them were snipers and grenade launchers who fought in the ranks of units of the 2nd Army Corps of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

On the instructions of the occupiers, militants looted elevators for the illegal export of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied Black Sea regions of Ukraine to Russia. The criminals were captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive on the southern and eastern fronts.

Based on the collected evidence, the court found them guilty of:

Art. 111 (treason);

Art. 111-1 (collaborationist activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Now the men will spend 15 years in prison.