Media: Western countries are discussing which weapons to give Ukraine to obtain a “decisive advantage” over Russia

Western countries are discussing how to provide Ukraine with a "decisive advantage" over Russian troops and bring the end of the war closer. At the same time, they do not want the Ukrainian army to start an offensive against Russia.

The Evening Standard writes about this with reference to its own sources.

One of the publicationʼs sources suggested that the discussions could eventually lead to the supply of modern fighter jets to Ukraine.

According to him, aid to Ukraine is considered as "anything", but with the condition of not carrying out attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation, except for that which is "directly involved in hostilities in Ukraine".

It may also be about the supply of weapons that would allow Ukraine to carry out "pre-emptive" strikes, and not just react to Russian attacks, for example, on key infrastructure facilities.

"Itʼs a difficult question, but itʼs one thatʼs starting to be looked at because the alternative of leaving things as they are is not attractive either. This is work being done in the US and with key NATO allies. Itʼs not finalized yet, but itʼs something weʼre looking at very carefully," the source said.