The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv seized seven Ukrainian hotels of the Premier Hotel chain. They were owned by the Russian group VS Energy.
The "Skhemy" project writes about this with reference to a copy of the court decision.
The court decided to satisfy the request of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and seized these hotels. It is about Premier Palace Hotel, Premier Hotel Rus, Premier Hotel Lybid, Premier Hotel Slavutych in Kyiv, Premier Hotel Dnister in Lviv, Premier Hotel Odesa in Odesa, as well as Premier Compass Hotel Oleksandriya in Oleksandria.
The court decided that it is forbidden to alienate this property. In addition, an arrest was made on non-residential premises of the "Metrograd" trade and exhibition complex of the "Metropolis" shopping center in Kyiv.
- At the beginning of November, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv seized the controlling stakes in the critical energy infrastructure companies Khersonoblenergo, Kirovogradoblenergo, Zhytomyroblenergo, Rivneoblenergo, and Chernivtsioblenergo.
- In total, the court seized 99.9% of the shares of Khersonoblenergo, 72.9% of the shares of Kirovogradoblenergo, 95.5% of the shares of Zhytomyroblenergo, 93.2% of the shares of Rivneoblenergo, and 96.8% of the shares of Chernivtsioblenergo. The mass media wrote that the indicated oblenergos are part of the VS Energy group, which is controlled by the deputy of the Russian State Duma Oleksandr Babakov, the president of the CSKA Moscow football club Yevgeny Giner and Mykhailo Voevodin, a so-called thief in law nicknamed "Misha Luzhnetsky".