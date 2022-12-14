”Schemes”: The court seized seven Ukrainian hotels belonging to the Russian group VS Energy

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv seized seven Ukrainian hotels of the Premier Hotel chain. They were owned by the Russian group VS Energy.

The "Skhemy" project writes about this with reference to a copy of the court decision.

The court decided to satisfy the request of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and seized these hotels. It is about Premier Palace Hotel, Premier Hotel Rus, Premier Hotel Lybid, Premier Hotel Slavutych in Kyiv, Premier Hotel Dnister in Lviv, Premier Hotel Odesa in Odesa, as well as Premier Compass Hotel Oleksandriya in Oleksandria.

The court decided that it is forbidden to alienate this property. In addition, an arrest was made on non-residential premises of the "Metrograd" trade and exhibition complex of the "Metropolis" shopping center in Kyiv.