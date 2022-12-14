The SSU searched the representatives of banned parties who were preparing agitation measures in case of the seizure of Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) searched representatives of banned political parties and found weapons, St. Georgeʼs ribbons and Russian flags in them.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

Searches took place in the offices and residences of representatives of the banned Communist Party and the political party "United Russia" in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. The law enforcement officers managed to find warehouses with pro-Kremlin literature, propaganda leaflets with symbols of the totalitarian regime of the USSR and "methodology" of Russian propagandists. In them, the Rashists call for support for the occupation groups of the Russian Federation and provide "recommendations" regarding the violent seizure of power in Ukraine.

The functionaries of the Communist Party of Ukraine planned to use these propaganda tools to campaign in support of the enemy in the event of the capture of Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region.