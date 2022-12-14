The EU provided Ukraine with the last tranche of this yearʼs macro-financial assistance

Ukraine received the third and last tranche within the eighth program of macro-financial assistance of the European Union.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

Total financing under this program amounted to €5 billion. Ukraine received the first tranche of €2 billion in October, the second in the amount of €2.5 billion in November.

Another €500 million arrived today.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the European Union has provided Ukraine with €7.2 billion in macro-financial assistance.

"These funds helped to cope with the negative economic consequences of the war and preserve the stability of the financial system in the face of a full-scale invasion of the aggressor. I thank my colleagues from the EU for consistent and systematic support of Ukraine," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.