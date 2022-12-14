Russian losses in the war against Ukraine reached 96 000 killed soldiers

On December 13, the Russian army lost another 740 soldiers killed. In total, during the 294 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 96 000 of their troops.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 970 tanks (+4 over the past day);

5 937 armored combat vehicles (+7);

1 931 artillery systems;

404 units of the MLRS;

211 air defense means;

281 aircraft;

264 helicopters (+1);

1 617 UAVs of the operational-tactical level;

592 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

4 562 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+13);

171 units of special equipment (+1).

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian offensive in such areas: Hryanikyvka settlement (Kharkiv region); Novoselivske, Chervonopivka, Serebryanske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kurdyumivka, Nevelske, Maryinka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region).

At the same time, the enemy launched one air strike and 11 missile strikes, three of which hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The occupiers also launched more than 60 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.