Danilov: Production of 122 mm and 152 mm artillery shells has been established in Ukraine

Production of 152-millimeter and 122-millimeter projectiles was established in Ukraine.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, stated this on the air of the telethon.

He added that the production of mines and other ammunition is currently being launched. "We are talking about thousands — this is industrial scale," Danilov emphasized.

In addition, the secretary of the NSDC added that the missile program approved in Ukraine is 100% financed and under the control of the president.