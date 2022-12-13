The European Parliament voted for the resignation of the vice-president Eva Kylie due to suspicions of corruption

The European Parliament voted for the resignation of the vice-president Eva Kylie, who is suspected of corruption.

This was reported by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Matsola on December 13.

"Due to ongoing investigations, the European Parliament has decided that Eva Kylie is no longer one of its vice-presidents. This decision is effective immediately. We will continue to cooperate fully with the relevant national law enforcement and judicial authorities," Matsola noted.

The Federal Prosecutorʼs Office of Belgium reported that on December 9, during searches, they seized €600 000 in cash from Kylie, as well as computers and mobile phones. For several months, investigators have suspected the Gulf country of influencing the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament by transferring large sums of money or valuable gifts to third parties with significant political influence. The prosecutorʼs office does not name the country that is at the center of the investigation, the statement to the press mentions only the "state of the Persian Gulf", but the journalists found out that it is Qatar.

Eva Kylie — a former Greek TV presenter and member of the European Parliament since 2014. She was a member of the Greek party "All-Hellenic Socialist Movement". After the news of her arrest, the police immediately expelled her from their ranks.