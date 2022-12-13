The leaders of the G7 countries stated they want to hold Putin personally responsible for the war in Ukraine

The leaders of the member countries of the "Big Seven" (G7) informed at the results of the online summit that they plan to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin personally responsible for the war in Ukraine. They also emphasized that Russia will be obliged to compensate for the damage caused.

This is stated in the joint statement of the leaders.

"We are determined that Russia will ultimately have to pay to restore critical infrastructure damaged or destroyed by its brutal war. War crimes and other atrocities cannot go unpunished. We will bring President Putin and the perpetrators to justice in accordance with international law," the statement said.

The G7 countries also indicated again that they will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Ukraine will receive aid until Russian troops leave the country.

At the beginning of the summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in it. He called on the G7 to increase military aid, provide assistance to Ukraine to maintain financial, energy and social stability, as well as hold a Global Peace Summit.