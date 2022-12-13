UN Commissioner: We are collecting evidence of war crimes committed by Russians regardless of their positions or citizenship

The UN commission investigating crimes in Russiaʼs war with Ukraine can deal with cases from 2014, before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. Evidence of criminal acts is collected regardless of the position or citizenship of the alleged perpetrator.

UN Commissioner Pablo de Greif told about this in an interview with Babel.

He emphasized that the powers of the UN commission are very broad: it investigates violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, as well as other international crimes, if they were committed in the context of aggression. Also, the mandate of the commission has no geographical limitations.

"But we donʼt have access to the occupied territory and the territory of the Russian Federation, because we never managed to establish contact with the Russian authorities. We are also limited in the number of employees," de Greif noted.

Answering the question of whether it is realistic for the head of state or ministers to become involved in the investigation, the UN commissioner assured that it is possible, but not easy.

"The main task of such investigative commissions is to collect evidence with the belief that at some point they will be used and the victims will receive justice. Experience shows that although it is not an easy task, it is worth trying to achieve it," he stated.