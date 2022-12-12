MDI of the Ministry of Defense: Russia produces about 40 new missiles every month

The Russian defense-industrial complex can produce about 40 new high-precision missiles in a month. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian Federation has already produced hundreds of such missiles.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi told about this in an interview with The New York Times.

According to him, the Russians continue to make new missiles all this time, so it is unlikely that they will ever run out.

Skibitskyi said that since the beginning of the invasion, Russia was able to produce 240 X-101 cruise missiles and about 120 Caliber sea-based cruise missiles.

He also noted that the Russians started using X-55 missiles, which were manufactured at a Ukrainian factory. These missiles can carry nuclear warheads and were transferred by Ukraine to Russia as part of the renunciation of nuclear weapons. But now the Russians are removing the nuclear warhead and replacing it with ballast. In this way, they create a false target to overwhelm the Ukrainian air defense and force it to react.