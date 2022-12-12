Russia shelled the town of Hirnyk, Donetsk region. Two people were killed and 10 more were wounded

On the morning of December 12, Russia shelled the town of Hirnyk in Donetsk region. Two people were killed and ten more were wounded.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The shelling was carried out using cluster munitions and "Hurricane" rocket salvo fire systems. Shells hit the central part of the city, damaging five-story buildings and a bank branch. The wounded people were evacuated to the Selydove hospital.

The prosecutorʼs office began an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.