As of December 12, Russia lost approximately 94 760 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2 966 tanks;
- 5 928 combat armored vehicles;
- 1 929 artillery systems;
- 397 rocket salvo systems;
- 211 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 281 aircraft;
- 264 helicopters;
- 4 544 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 1 617 operational-tactical level drones;
- 169 units of special equipment;
- 592 cruise missiles.