Russian neo-Nazis from the subversive-assault intelligence group "Rusich" collect intelligence on strategically important objects in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. This may indicate that they plan to carry out terrorist attacks in NATO countries.

The Guardian writes about it.

On Wednesday, December 7, a message was published in the "Rusich" Telegram channel asking subscribers in the Baltic countries to anonymously share information about military infrastructure. Neo-Nazis are interested in data on military units, as well as on military personnel and their relatives stationed there. "Rusych" also asks to send information about the movement of patrols, locations of border posts, surveillance systems, transport, telecommunications towers, security at the border and in border areas, as well as the coordinates of fuel depots.

The publicationʼs sources say that these actions of the group indicate its disillusionment with the Kremlin. They are dissatisfied with the actions of Vladimir Putin and the Russian army and plan to resort to more extreme ways of waging war. It also indicates that the Russian authorities are losing control over their far-right paramilitary organizations.