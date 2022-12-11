The vice-president of the European Parliament was removed from her post due to suspicion of corruption

Member of the European Parliament from Greece, Eva Kylie, who was arrested the day before on suspicion of corruption, was removed from the position of vice president of the European Parliament.

This was reported by the spokesperson of the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, Ukrinform reports.

According to the decision of the speaker of the European Parliament, 44-year-old Eva Kylie was released "from the performance of all powers, duties and tasks" as the deputy head of the European Parliament.

As Euronews writes, the Federal Prosecutorʼs Office of Belgium reported that on Friday, during the searches, they seized €600,000 in cash from Kylie, as well as computers and mobile phones. For several months, investigators have suspected the Gulf country of influencing the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament by transferring large sums of money or valuable gifts to third parties with significant political influence.

The prosecutorʼs office does not name the country that is at the center of the investigation, the statement to the press mentions only the "state of the Persian Gulf", but journalists found out that it is Qatar.

Eva Kylie is a former Greek TV presenter and member of the European Parliament since 2014. She was a member of the Greek party "All-Hellenic Socialist Movement". After the news of her arrest, the police immediately expelled her from their ranks.