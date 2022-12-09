Ukrainian “Klondike” entered the “Oscar” longlist

The Ukrainian film "Klondike" directed by Maryna Er Horbach made it to the full list of contenders for the "Oscar" award in the "Best International Feature Film" nomination.
The short list of Oscar nominees will be published on December 21.
"Klondike" tells about the life of a young family that found itself at the epicenter of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 disaster on July 17, 2014 in Donetsk region.
- Two films participated in the national selection — "Klondike" directed by Marina Er Horbach and "Sniper. White Raven" directed by Maryan Bushan.
- In January 2022, the drama "Klondike" by the Ukrainian director Maryna Er Horbach received the award at the Sundance festival for the best direction of the competition program of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.