Ukrainian “Klondike” entered the “Oscar” longlist

The Ukrainian film "Klondike" directed by Maryna Er Horbach made it to the full list of contenders for the "Oscar" award in the "Best International Feature Film" nomination.

The short list of Oscar nominees will be published on December 21.

"Klondike" tells about the life of a young family that found itself at the epicenter of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 disaster on July 17, 2014 in Donetsk region.