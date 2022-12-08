The EU has finally approved the decision not to recognize Russian documents issued in the occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia

The Council of the EU finally approved the decision not to recognize Russian documents issued in the occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia. This is primarily about travel documents, in particular foreign passports.

The press service of the Council of the EU writes about this.

They emphasize that such a decision is a response to Russiaʼs unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine and Russiaʼs practice of issuing Russian passports to residents of occupied regions.

“Todayʼs decision of the Council is another proof that we stand firmly on the side of Ukraine. We will never recognize the illegal annexation of its territory by Russia, and we confirm Ukraineʼs right to liberate and restore full control over all occupied territories,” said Vit Rakushan, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU presidency.

The European Union emphasized that documents issued by Russians in the occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia will not be accepted for obtaining Schengen visas or for entering the European Union.