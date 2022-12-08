In Belarus, the ban on visiting forests near Ukraine was lifted

For the first time since April, Belarus has completely lifted the ban on visiting forests in the territory bordering Ukraine.

This is reported by the Belarusian publication "Flagstock".

“The map of prohibitions and restrictions on visiting forests in the regions of Belarus has become completely green. This happened at the beginning of December, according to the data on the portal of the Ministry of Forestry and Agriculture, all bans and restrictions on visiting forests were canceled. As for some districts of the Gomel region bordering Ukraine, this happened after 8 months,” they note there.

Forests in the south of the Gomel region began to be closed in April 2022, and then the map of prohibitions and restrictions on visiting forests coincided with the scheme of movement of Russian military equipment.

According to the publication, Russian military personnel are still present in the Gomel and Mozyr districts of the Gomel region. At the same time, the State Border and Border Committee of Belarus announced the extension of the ban on visiting the border strip in the Gomel region until March 1, 2023.

The ban was implemented from June 1, 2022 to December 1, 2022, and has now been extended at least until spring.