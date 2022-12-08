The SSU identified the Russian commander who on February 24 gave the order to fire on civilians at the entrance to Kharkiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) identified the identity of the Russian commander who on February 24 gave the order to shoot at civilians at the entrance to Kharkiv. People tried to flee from the occupying forces.

The press service of the SSU writes about this.

"The deputy commander for military-political work of the 25th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, Lt. Col. Yevgeniy Zelenov, turned out to be a war criminal. On February 24, he commanded one of the Russian battalion-tactical groups, which conducted active combat operations against units of the Defense Forces in the eastern direction," the message reads.

His units approached the Kharkiv ring road from the side of the village of Lyptsi and blocked the entrance to the regional center. At the same time, local residents who were traveling from border settlements demanded to unblock traffic and resisted the occupiers. Because of this, he ordered the occupiers to open fire on civilian cars.

As a result of the shelling, one person died, at least two were wounded.