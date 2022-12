Law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of three men with signs of torture in the de-occupied village of Novopetrivka (Mykolaiv region).

As reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the bodies belong to local residents — men aged 39, 42 and 55. Two men have gunshot wounds. They were killed during the occupation of the region by Russian troops. Violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, is being investigated (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).