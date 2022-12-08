The UN documented 441 killings of civilians in the north of Ukraine and spoke about dozens of extrajudicial executions

The UN High Commission for Human Rights published a report on the killing of 441 civilians in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine between February 24 and April 6, 2022.

The report documented the violent deaths of 341 men, 72 women, 20 boys and 8 girls. The authors indicate that the real number of those killed is much higher, as work continues to confirm another 198 murders.

All these people became victims of the Russian military. The report details 100 murders. Of these 100 cases, 30 were extrajudicial executions in detention facilities, 27 were murders on the spot, and 43 people were attacked by the military on the street while riding a bicycle or car.

In one case, the Russians executed a detained 27-year-old man in Bucha after they found a message on his phone about the movement of Russian troops. He was detained by soldiers from Chelyabinsk and shot in the basement of one of the houses.

In the same Bucha, on Tarasivska Street, in the yard of a private house, a Russian shot a wounded young 23-year-old girl and an elderly couple. They were buried in a mass grave, and exhumed on April 16.

Killing bystanders. In the Chernihiv region, on March 27, a Russian armored column moving towards the village of Pryputni opened fire on two cyclists, a 52-year-old woman and her 55-year-old husband, who were riding in the opposite direction. The woman was able to call an ambulance, but the couple died of their injuries in the hospital.

The UN indicates that these were deliberate war crimes. Executions were often preceded by inspections by the Russians. Ordinary information from the phone, an element of camouflage clothing or the experience of military service could become fatal for a person.