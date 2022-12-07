Politico: NATO countries are considering giving Ukraine more than $3 billion that was intended for Afghanistan

NATO countries are considering using funds left over from the program to support Afghanistanʼs security forces to provide Ukraine in the coming weeks.

This is reported by Politico.

Kyiv has asked NATO countries to consider redistributing some of the $3.4 billion to help support Ukrainian efforts against Russia, two Western officials said.

It is noted that NATO officials have been discussing the possibility of using "Afghan" funds for Ukraine for more than a month, in particular at the October meeting in Brussels. The fund was frozen, and the Alliance worked to develop a mechanism to return the money to individual countries or use it for something else, but each donor country decides for itself how to use this money.