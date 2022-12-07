Belarus may introduce the death penalty for “treason”. Parliament supported it

Belarus may introduce the death penalty for treason committed by an official or military serviceman.

As the Belarusian service "Radio Liberty" reports.

The lower house of the parliament voted in the first reading to change the codes in matters of criminal liability.

The draft law also amends the article "sabotage", which will be considered harming economic and military security.

In addition, an article on responsibility for spreading "deliberately false information" that disgraces the Belarusian army and power structures is introduced.

Also, the criminal code is supplemented with the articles "propaganda of terrorism" and violations in the sphere of protection of state secrets.