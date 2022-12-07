38 000 residential buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war

During the 286 days of the war, the Russian military destroyed 38 000 residential buildings, 2 719 schools and more than 1 250 medical institutions in Ukraine.

The MP, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi told about this at a briefing on December 7.

According to him, every fact of shelling, destruction and death of people during Russiaʼs war in Ukraine is carefully recorded and will be used in international courts against the Russian Federation.

"State authorities of Ukraine document every fact of criminal shelling of the civilian population by the Russian Federation. We have a complete database of all victims who have been identified. We know what they died from, when and under what circumstances. We will provide this information so that it can be used in future lawsuits against terrorists," Venislavskyi noted.