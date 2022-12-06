The Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, there is a casualty

On the evening of December 6, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. An industrial enterprise was targeted.

This was announced by the head of the military administration Oleksandr Vilkul. According to him, the Russians used ballistic missiles with a flight time of a few minutes.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, clarified that a 38-year-old employee of the enterprise was injured as a result of the attack.

He has burns and is in the hospital. There is destruction at the enterprise. The details are being clarified.