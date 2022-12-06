In case of a complete blackout, emergency operations and hospitalizations will not be suspended

Urgent surgical operations and hospitalizations will not be stopped even in conditions of blackout of medical facilities.

This is stated in the explanation of the Ministry of Health.

"Despite the possible threat of power outages, all emergency medical care will be provided to patients in full. Emergency interventions and urgent operations will be carried out in due time," the Ministry of Health states.

At the same time, planned operations during the blackout will be temporarily suspended until the energy supply is stabilized.

As the ministry notes, a possible decrease in the number of patients will not affect the payment under the contract with the NHSU [National Health Service of Ukraine], as next year for six months payment is provided for under the so-called global budget (the hospital will steadily receive part of the funds under the contract, regardless of how many patients were treated in it ).

The Ministry of Health has already developed an action algorithm for medical facilities in the event of a complete blackout.