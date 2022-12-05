Russia launched a missile attack on the Odesa region. Two people were wounded. The city of Odesa was left without electricity

Russia launched a massive missile attack on the Odesa region — energy infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported on December 5 by the head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.

There are also hits on civilian houses and civilian infrastructure objects. Two people were wounded. There is no electricity supply in the city of Odesa and most of the communities of the Odesa district due to shelling. All services are on the ground and have already started to restore the power supply.