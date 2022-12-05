The curfew is reduced in Kharkiv region

The length of the curfew is being reduced in Kharkiv region. From Monday, it will last from 23:00 to 05:00 in the morning.

The head of the region Oleh Sinegubov informed about this.

"Such a decision was made by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in response to numerous appeals from business representatives, enterprises that provide livelihoods, workers in the transport sector, etc.," Sinegubov noted.

The decision was agreed with the military leadership. According to Sinegubov, the current security situation allows reducing the length of the curfew.

The head of the region reminded that the conditions of the curfew have not changed: it is forbidden to stay on the streets and in other public places during the specified period of the day for persons without issued passes, as well as the movement of vehicles.