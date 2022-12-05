​Maidan affairs: former “Berkut” fighter received 8 years in prison in absentia

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sentenced a former soldier of the Kharkiv Berkut special police battalion to 8 years in prison with a 3-year disqualification from holding positions in law enforcement agencies.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

The convict has been wanted since 2015. The PGO noted that his case was considered in the form of a special court proceeding (in absentia) and this is the first verdict in Maidan cases under this procedure.

According to the investigation, on December 1, 2013, the convict brutally beat an activist on Bankova Street near the Presidential Administration. The activist received numerous injuries from the baton, although he did not break anything during the attack. After the beating, the activist was laid on the ground — his hands were handcuffed behind his back.