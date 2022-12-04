Iran changes the law on mandatory wearing of hijab for women

The Prosecutor General of Iran, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, said that the countryʼs government is reviewing the law on mandatory wearing of the hijab for women.

The Guardian writes about it.

The decision was the result of two months of protests over the womenʼs dress code that have been taking place in the country. According to Montazeri, Iranʼs parliament and judiciary are already working on this issue. It is noted that the President of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, previously stated that the countryʼs republican and Islamic principles are enshrined in the Constitution, but there are "flexible" ways of implementation.

The hijab became a mandatory element of the dress code for Iranian women in April 1983, four years after the Islamic Revolution. On September 16, 2022, protests began in the country related to the killing by the moral police of 22-year-old activist Mahsa Amini, who was arrested allegedly for violating the law on wearing the hijab. As a result, many Iranian women stopped wearing this item of clothing.