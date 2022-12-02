The court sentenced two Russian soldiers to 12 years in prison. They tortured civilians during the occupation of Kyiv region

In Ukraine, two servicemen of the Russian army were sentenced to 12 years in prison. They were found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Prosecutors proved in court that in early March, soldiers of the 5th separate tank brigade of the Russian army from the city of Ulan-Ude brutalized the local population, including women and children, during the occupation of the village of Buzova, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

The invaders broke into a private house, beat and tortured four men in front of the women and young children and threatened them with weapons. Then the Russians stole peopleʼs money and valuables.