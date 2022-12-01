General Staff: The occupiers have turned the Dzhankoy district into the largest base of the occupied Crimea

The occupiers turned Dzhankoy and the surrounding areas into the largest military base in the occupied Crimea.

This was reported at the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff Oleksiy Hromov.

From there, the redeployment of troops, weapons and equipment of the Russian Federation is underway. According to intelligence, about 750 units of weapons and equipment are located in the field park in the Medvedivka settlement area. The enemy maintains reserves in the north of Crimea to strengthen its groups in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.