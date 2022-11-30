A case was filed against the lawmaker Iryna Allahverdiyeva from the ruling party under the article on illegal enrichment

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin opened criminal proceedings against Iryna Allahverdiyeva, a lawmaker from Servant of the People party under the article on illegal enrichment.

This was reported by the Ukrainian NGO Center for Countering Corruption.

“This happened only after we first received a refusal to open a case, and then, through the Higher Anti-Corruption Court, we obliged the Prosecutor General to register the proceedings. Now this case will be investigated by National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office,” the Center for Countering Corruption said.

The case concerns receiving a gift of 14.4 million hryvnias and a Swiss DEFY Midnight watch for 310 thousand hryvnias. Allahverdiyeva received all this allegedly from her father, who in recent years did not officially receive millions in income.